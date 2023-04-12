Watch CBS News
Brinks armored truck robbed in Calumet City

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Brinks armored truck was robbed Wednesday morning in south suburban Calumet City.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Pete's Fresh Market on Sibley Boulevard just off the Bishop Ford Freeway.

The FBI confirmed it was responding to the robbery, but has not provided any details on the robbery, or how much money was taken from the truck.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

