Brinks armored truck robbed in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Brinks armored truck was robbed Wednesday morning in south suburban Calumet City.
The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Pete's Fresh Market on Sibley Boulevard just off the Bishop Ford Freeway.
The FBI confirmed it was responding to the robbery, but has not provided any details on the robbery, or how much money was taken from the truck.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.