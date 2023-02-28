Chicago shooting: Armored car guard shot outside Chatham business

CHICAGO (CBS) – Suspects opened fire and hit an armored car guard outside of a business in the Chatham neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The 38-year-old man employed as a guard exited a business in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 3 p.m. As the guard neared the armored truck, a light-colored car approached and the occupants began shooting at him and struck him in his bulletproof vest, according to Chicago police.

The suspect fled the scene without any proceeds. The victim entered the armored truck and went to Roseland Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

An armored car was seen by Chopper 2 outside of the hospital late Tuesday afternoon.

No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.