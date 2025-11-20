Man shoots driver, himself while inside moving car in Brighton Park

A passenger shot both himself and the driver inside a moving car in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Chicago police said an 18-year-old woman was driving northbound in the 3500 block of South Rickmond when a 39-year-old passenger fired shots.

The woman was shot in the stomach, causing her to veer off the road. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter was also shot and taken to the same hospital in critical condition. No further details were released by police.

The man was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

Area One detectives are investigating.