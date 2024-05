CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm and bright finish to the weekend. Highs climb to the uppermost 70s with generous sunshine.

Rain returns tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Wet weather lingers into Tuesday as temperatures cool to the 60s.

Wednesday will be dry, with more storm chances late in the week.

TODAY

BRIGHT & WARMER HIGH: 83

TONIGHT

A FEW SHOWERS LATE LOW: 62

TOMORROW

SHOWERS & STORMS LIKELY HIGH: 77

