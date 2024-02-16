Brief cold snap with light snow possible across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect a colder morning around the city with temperatures pushing to make the mid-30s.
Expect light snow at times with little to no accumulation across Chicago. Farther south of I-80 up to an inch is possible. The best snow chance is now until 4 p.m.
With the chilly breeze, it'll feel like the 20s all day with wind chills approaching 0° by Saturday morning.
Bright weekend sunshine, temperature moderate to the 40s after a cold start.
A gradual warming trend hits next week with highs in the 50s for a few days.
TODAY:
SLIGHT SNOW CHANCE, COLD & BREEZY HIGH: 34
TONIGHT:
EVENING SKY CLEAR, WIND CHILLS NEAR 0 LOW: 15
TOMORROW:
SUNNY & BLUSTERY HIGH: 32
