Brief cold snap with light snow possible across Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect a colder morning around the city with temperatures pushing to make the mid-30s.  

Expect light snow at times with little to no accumulation across Chicago. Farther south of I-80 up to an inch is possible. The best snow chance is now until 4 p.m. 

With the chilly breeze, it'll feel like the 20s all day with wind chills approaching 0° by Saturday morning.

Bright weekend sunshine, temperature moderate to the 40s after a cold start.

A gradual warming trend hits next week with highs in the 50s for a few days. 

TODAY

SLIGHT SNOW CHANCE, COLD & BREEZY HIGH: 34

TONIGHT

EVENING SKY CLEAR, WIND CHILLS NEAR 0 LOW: 15

TOMORROW

SUNNY & BLUSTERY HIGH: 32

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 6:31 AM CST

