The program at Bridges Adult Transition Center in north suburban Lincolnwood creates bright futures for students with developmental disabilities, helping them achieve independence.

That has been the case for 21-year-old Jessica Hirmiz, a student at Bridges who invited CBS News Chicago to visit the center and see the work they do.

When Jessica was nine months old, her mother noticed she was struggling.

"She started to choke. She started, like, jerking at night, screaming, crying, like she was in pain," Francia HIrmiz said.

Jessica was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Today, she uses a wheelchair and uses a voice assistance device, but remains determined to live her best life.

"I like to paint on cards and canvas. I love to watch sitcoms from the '70s through the 2000s,. I also like to listen to music," she said. "When I watch [actor and YouTube star Steven Perry] on my deice, I feel comfort. He helps me through my seizures. He is my inspiration."

"Jessica doesn't give up. If she wants to learn something, do something, Jess will do it," said Natalie Komo, her teacher at Bridges.

The Bridges Adult Transition Center is a program from young people aged 18 to 22 with developmental disabilities.

When inviting CBS News Chicago to visit, Jessica wrote, "I really want to help people understand how young adults with disabilities contribute to our communities."

"The ultimate goal is to have our students be as independent as they possibly can and contribute to their community in a meaningful way," Komo said.

Students learn life skills like how to prepare a meal, take care of an apartment and how to get around town. The program, which is part of Bridges Niles Township School District 219, started 20 years ago. It has grown from six students in a single classroom to nearly 90 students with their own building in Lincolnwood.

"We are also working with families on, in some cases, how to pull back a little bit, let them show all the things they can actually do at home that they're doing here," said Kate Seiwert, director of transition services for Bridges Adult Transition Center.

Frania Hirmiz said her daughter has made enormous strides in the three years she's been at Bridges.

"They're doing an awesome job. The team, the teachers, everybody. I'm lucky to have Bridges to take care of my daughter," she said. "They help her physically, mentally; everything."

And in Jessica, teacher have found an eager pupil.

"Jessica is probably one of the most tenaxious I've ever met in my life," said Seiwert. "She is so smart and I just think she follows her dream and she follows what she really wanted, and she did it."

As a reward for her hard work, CBS News Chicago got a video message to her from her favorite YouTube personality Bradley Steven Perry.

Seiwert said she and her colleagues do not believe Jessica will be able to live independently and will need adult support throughout her life because of her particular disabilities. Still, it's a life made better by the help she's getting today.

