New bridge arch installed over DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 43rd Street

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a sign of construction progress on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

Crews installed an arch at 43rd Street overnight. 

snapshot-27.jpg

The city's Department of Transportation shared photos of the new arch. 

The new arch is park of a footbridge spanning the drive to let pedestrians safely cross to the lakefront. 

This area has been closed to overnight drivers. 

First published on March 23, 2022 / 6:03 AM

