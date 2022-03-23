New bridge arch installed over DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 43rd Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a sign of construction progress on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Crews installed an arch at 43rd Street overnight.
The city's Department of Transportation shared photos of the new arch.
The new arch is park of a footbridge spanning the drive to let pedestrians safely cross to the lakefront.
This area has been closed to overnight drivers.
