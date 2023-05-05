Man charged with hitting 4 people with SUV in Bricktown Square Shopping Center last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing multiple charges after striking four people with his SUV at the Bricktown Square Shopping Center last September.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Renato Salazar, 29, on Wednesday, in the 9900 block of Pacific Avenue in Franklin Park.

He was identified as the person who drove a black Chevrolet Tahoe into a group of individuals following a quarrel in the parking lot of Las Islas Bar and Grill, located at 6550 W. Fullerton Ave. on Sept. 10.

The injured included two women, 27 and 36, and two men, 42 and 61 – all were listed in stable condition at the time, according to police.

Salazar was charged with four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and four felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.