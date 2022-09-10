Four people hit by SUV after quarrel in parking lot of Bricktown Square shopping center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were hit by a sport-utility vehicle in the parking lot of the Bricktown Square shopping center in the Belmont Central community Saturday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., two men, 42 and 61, and two women, 36 and 27, were hit by a black Chevrolet Tahoe after a quarrel in the parking lot of Las Islas Bar and Grill, located at 6550 W. Fullerton Ave. The Tahoe struck the four people and sped off, police said.

The vehicle was later found in the 1100 block of North Parkside Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood and was held for investigation.

Police say two of the victims were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, and two others were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital – all four in stable condition.