Brewers beat Cubs, take top spot in NL Central

Andrew Vaughn, Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich homered and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a shaky start from All-Star Jacob Misiorowski to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Monday night and take sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

After allowing a bloop single and walk to begin the game, Misiorowski took a line shot off the bat of Seiya Suzuki to his left knee. The 23-year-old rookie struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong but threw a wild pitch in the process, allowing a run to score. Then, after fielding a dribbler in front of the mound, Misiorowski threw wildly to first as two runners scored.

The Brewers stormed back with four runs off Matthew Boyd (11-4) in the third to take a 4-3 lead. Christian Yelich had an RBI double, Isaac Collins a two-run single and Brice Turang a sacrifice fly.

Vaughn hit a solo homer in the fifth and Frelick hit another in the sixth to give the Brewers a 6-3 lead.

After Kyle Tucker's run-scoring single in the seventh cut the margin to 6-4, Yelich hit a two-run shot to give the Brewers a four-run cushion.

Misiorowski gave up three hits and three runs in four innings. He walked two and struck out seven while throwing 11 pitches of 100 mph or more.

Trevor Megill got the last out with two runners on to notch his 24th save in 27 tries.

Key moment

As Nico Hoerner scored on Tucker's single in the seventh, Michael Busch attempted take third but was cut down by Chourio's throw to third baseman Caleb Durbin. Suzuki then struck out to end the inning, stranding Tucker at second.

Key stat

Jackson Chourio went 0 for 3 with two walks, ending his career-high hitting streak at 20 games for the Brewers.

Up next

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (8-4, 4.06 ERA) starts on Tuesday night against Brewers RHP Quinn Priester (9-2, 3.28).