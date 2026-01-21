Bremen High School students in Midlothian launch closet to help students in need

Students at a southwest suburban high school have a new way to secure warm clothing and personal hygiene items free of charge.

Bremen High School in Midlothian has launched "The Braves Closet." The program is a venture between staff, students and partners in the community.

The school transformed the space into a welcoming resource for students and lets them get clothing, personal items, toiletries, soap, shampoo, feminine products and more all for free.

Access to the closet is handled discreetly to help make students comfortable.

"No questions. No cost. Just support," they wrote in an Instagram post.

Students who need items can reach out to PPS, submit a request in 5 Star, contact a school social worker or scan the QR code the school put on their social media.