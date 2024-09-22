Breezy, wet for first day of fall in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A breezy and wet Sunday ahead as a cold front passes through the area.
Steady rain is expected from midday through the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will be possible.
Winds become north/northwesterly with the passage of the front, and cool air heads our way. Wind over the lake will build dangerous waves. A Beach Hazard and Small Craft Advisory begins this afternoon. Rain tapers off with sunset.
Fall began at 7:43 a.m. Sunday.
What to expect on Sunday
Breezy and wet with a high of 73.
Shower chance tonight
A shower chance is possible in the evening. Still breezy with a low of 59.
Clouds on Monday
Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 68.