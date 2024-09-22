Watch CBS News
Weather

Breezy, wet for first day of fall in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Rain for first day of fall in Chicago
Rain for first day of fall in Chicago 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS)  — A breezy and wet Sunday ahead as a cold front passes through the area. 

next-12-hours-sunday.png
CBS News Chicago

Steady rain is expected from midday through the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will be possible.

highs-for-sunday-922.png
CBS News Chicago
sunday-forcast.png
CBS News Chicago

Winds become north/northwesterly with the passage of the front, and cool air heads our way. Wind over the lake will build dangerous waves. A Beach Hazard and Small Craft Advisory begins this afternoon. Rain tapers off with sunset.

sunday-beach-hazard.png
CBS News Chicago

Fall began at 7:43 a.m. Sunday.

first-day-of-fall-922.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect on Sunday 

Breezy and wet with a high of 73.

Shower chance tonight

A shower chance is possible in the evening. Still breezy with a low of 59.

Clouds on Monday

Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 68.

sunday-7-day.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.