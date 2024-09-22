Breezy, wet for first day of fall in Chicago

Rain for first day of fall in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A breezy and wet Sunday ahead as a cold front passes through the area.

Steady rain is expected from midday through the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will be possible.

Winds become north/northwesterly with the passage of the front, and cool air heads our way. Wind over the lake will build dangerous waves. A Beach Hazard and Small Craft Advisory begins this afternoon. Rain tapers off with sunset.

Fall began at 7:43 a.m. Sunday.

What to expect on Sunday

Breezy and wet with a high of 73.

Shower chance tonight

A shower chance is possible in the evening. Still breezy with a low of 59.

Clouds on Monday

Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 68.

