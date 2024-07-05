Breezy and less humid in Chicago; scattered showers by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another mostly quiet day with low chances for showers and storms.
Widely scattered storms develop by the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, with highs in the 80s.
Dry and less humid for the weekend. The next chance for rain arrives late Sunday into Monday. Temperatures remain seasonal in the 80s next week.
What to expect on Friday
Not as warm or breezy. Scattered pm showers with a high of 81.
Mild for tonight
Partly cloudy and a mild low of 64.
Warm temps for Saturday
Partly cloudy and warm. High of 80.