Breezy and less humid in Chicago; scattered showers by afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another mostly quiet day with low chances for showers and storms.

Widely scattered storms develop by the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, with highs in the 80s. 

Dry and less humid for the weekend. The next chance for rain arrives late Sunday into Monday. Temperatures remain seasonal in the 80s next week.   

What to expect on Friday

Not as warm or breezy. Scattered pm showers with a high of 81.

Mild for tonight

Partly cloudy and a mild low of 64.

Warm temps for Saturday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 80.

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

