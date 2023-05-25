First Alert Weather: Breezy & cool, sunshine by afternoon

Watch CBS News
By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a jacket kind of day as we'll have a breezy and cool day ahead with highs in the low 60s. 

Lakeside locations will stay in the upper 50s. Morning clouds will start to clear by midday, so we can expect a lot of sunshine this afternoon. Clear skies and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s.   

Sunny and near 70 degrees on Friday as we begin that climb back into warmer temps. Lakeside locations will be cooler in the low 60s.

Warming highs this Holiday Weekend with mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, then low 80s for Memorial Day.

Even warmer next workweek with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. High 62°

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 48°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 69°

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

