Breast cancer survivor Amy Cash meets Bears players at Halas Hall

A breast cancer survivor from northwest suburban Volo got to meet Chicago Bears players ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Amy Cash was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2024. She completed her treatment plan with 25 rounds of radiation.

On Friday, Advocate Health Care and the Bears celebrated her by bringing Cash and her family to the team's practice at Halas Hall.

They watched practice from the sidelines before meeting players.

Cash not only got a jersey from quarterback Caleb Williams, but she gifted him a customized denim jacket that matched her own.

This is the 18th year the Bears have honored and celebrated breast cancer fighters and survivors. The Bears will host the Saints at noon at Soldier Field.