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At least 3 more break ins reported on Clark Street in Lincoln Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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At least four more break-ins were reported on Clark Street in Lincoln Park early Friday morning, days after 13 businesses were targeted on the same street. 

Around 4:10 a.m., Chicago police said a group broke the front glass window of Cafe Mako in the 2200 block of North Clark Street. 

Police said no proceeds were taken. 

The owner of Yoberri on Clark Street confirmed surveillance video captured a person taking a cash register early Friday morning. 

Police confirmed the burglary at Yoberri took place just before 4:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Clark Street. Police said the suspect left with the cash register in a red sedan. 

Police are also investigating a break-in at a dry cleaner on Clark Street, as well as a restaurant on Fullerton on the Northwest Side. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.   

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