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At least 13 businesses damaged on Clark Street in Lincoln Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
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Lauren Victory

/ CBS Chicago

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Vandals broke into multiple businesses along Clark Street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood overnight Monday into Tuesday. 

Among the buildings vandalized were at least 13 on Clark Street, between Fullerton Parkway and Demming Place. 

The businesses targeted included restaurants Sultan's Market, Kala Modern Greek, CM Chicken, Moon Bowls, Aloha Eats, Molly's Cupcakes, and Doner 97, as well as The Other Side Bar, Little Bit Cleaner, Top Cleaners, a UPS store, and a Great Clips hair salon.

It is not clear if anything was taken from the targeted businesses. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information. 

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