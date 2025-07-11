Watch CBS News
Brawl breaks out on Metra UP-North train near Wilmette; 1 reportedly injured

By
Sara Tenenbaum
/ CBS Chicago

A brawl broke out on a Metra Union Pacific-North train Thursday night near Wilmette.

Wilmette police confirmed officers responded to a fight on the train just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

The incident was captured on video, showing at least five people throwing punches and wrestling with each other at the bottom of the stairway to the second level of a train car.

Wilmette police said their officers secured the scene and turned the investigation over to Metra police.

Metra officials said the people involved in the fight were removed by the train by Wilmette police. Metra police then interviewed everyone involved, but they refused to cooperate or sign complaints.

Metra said one person was reportedly taken to Evanston Hospital by ambulance to be treated for unknown injuries, but did not have any information about how they were hurt or what condition they were in. 

