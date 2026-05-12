Grant Holmes and 3 relievers pitch 1-hitter against Cubs, leading MLB-best Braves to 5-2 win

Grant Holmes combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Austin Riley and Mike Yastrzemski homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game set between the National League's top teams.

Didier Fuentes (2-0) worked three scoreless innings in relief of Holmes, who had not pitched since May 1. Atlanta's starter worked four innings, allowing a solo homer to Alex Bregman and an RBI grounder by Moisés Ballesteros. He walked four and struck out five while throwing 78 pitches.

Dylan Lee pitched a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias went 1-2-3 in the ninth for his seventh save. Iglesias has not allowed a run over 11 2/3 innings this season.

Yastrzemski was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, including his two-run homer in the fifth inning that landed in front of the Chop House restaurant in right field. Earlier in the inning, Riley hit a solo shot 409 feet to left field that tied it at 2-all.

Riley was also robbed of extra bases in the second inning on a leaping catch at the wall by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 and scored twice as the Braves improved to a major league-best 29-13.

Colin Rea (4-2) gave up five runs on seven hits, including both Braves home runs. He walked one and struck out one. The Cubs (27-15) have lost three straight.

The Braves honored Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox and former owner Ted Turner in the first home game since both men died. The club had a moment of silence following a video tribute to both men and had a display set up with jerseys and photos in the Battery plaza outside the park. The Braves will wear an embroidered No. 6 on the back of their caps the rest of the season to honor Cox, who died Saturday at age 84. Turner died last Wednesday at 87.

Up next

Braves rookie RHP JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.63) will make the fourth start of his career and LHP Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.28) takes the mound for the Cubs on Wednesday.