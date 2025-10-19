Brandy apologizes, blames dehydration for early end to Chicago concert with Monica

R&B singer Brandy apologized Sunday after abruptly walking off stage in the middle of her concert with her sister Monica on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago, blaming dehydration for the early end to the show.

"After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance," Brandy said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday. "I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, Unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone's best efforts."

According to TMZ, Brandy and Monica were performing at the United Center on Saturday night, when Brandy stopped in the middle of a song and went backstage, saying "Give me one second y'all, I gotta get my …"

She did not return to the stage, and after several minutes, Monica finished the show on her own, performing their 1998 duet, "The Boy Is Mine."