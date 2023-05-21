Watch CBS News
Local News

Brandon Johnson to discuss public issues during public forum at UIC student center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Johnson to attend public forum addressing issues in Chicago
Johnson to attend public forum addressing issues in Chicago 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will be meeting with local activists to discuss issues impacting Chicago's future.

It's part of Sunday's Freedom Dreams and Chicago Futures public forum.

Some of the discussion topics include immigration, police accountability, environmental justice, and more.

Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot ahead of time.

The forum runs this afternoon from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. inside the UIC student center. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.