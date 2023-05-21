Brandon Johnson to discuss public issues during public forum at UIC student center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will be meeting with local activists to discuss issues impacting Chicago's future.
It's part of Sunday's Freedom Dreams and Chicago Futures public forum.
Some of the discussion topics include immigration, police accountability, environmental justice, and more.
Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot ahead of time.
The forum runs this afternoon from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. inside the UIC student center.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.