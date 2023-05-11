Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to be joined by religious leaders during Interfaith Breakfast

Johnson to be joined by religious leaders for Interfaith Breakfast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Events leading up to the inauguration of new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson begin Thursday.

Hundreds of religious leaders will join the mayor-elect for an interfaith breakfast this morning.

Johnson, who overcome a list of notable names including runoff opponent Paul Vallas, is set to become the 57th mayor of Chicago.

He will be sworn in on Monday.