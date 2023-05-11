Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to be joined by religious leaders during Interfaith Breakfast

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Johnson to be joined by religious leaders for Interfaith Breakfast
Johnson to be joined by religious leaders for Interfaith Breakfast 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Events leading up to the inauguration of new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson begin Thursday.

Hundreds of religious leaders will join the mayor-elect for an interfaith breakfast this morning.

Johnson, who overcome a list of notable names including runoff opponent Paul Vallas, is set to become the 57th mayor of Chicago.

He will be sworn in on Monday.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 9:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.