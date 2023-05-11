Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to be joined by religious leaders during Interfaith Breakfast
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Events leading up to the inauguration of new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson begin Thursday.
Hundreds of religious leaders will join the mayor-elect for an interfaith breakfast this morning.
Johnson, who overcome a list of notable names including runoff opponent Paul Vallas, is set to become the 57th mayor of Chicago.
He will be sworn in on Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.