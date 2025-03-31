Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attends groundbreaking of Austin CTA Green Line accessibility work

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was at the CTA Green Line Austin stop Monday morning to break ground on accessibility improvement work at the station.

The work is part of the CTA's All Stations Accessibility Program, which was created in 2018 to make all CTA rail stations fully accessible by 2038. The project also includes upgrading or replacing existing system elevators.

According to the CTA, 104 of the 148 rail stations, or 70%, are ADA accessible. Austin is one of 14 stations currently funded and in some stage of planning, design or construction for the accessibility updates.

Starting in June, the Austin Green Line's main entrance will be closed for major project work, which is expected to continue into 2026. That work includes installing a new elevator and escalator connecting to the platform, stair reconstruction, and the addition of an ADA-compliant ramp. The platform will also be extended.

Riders will be able to access the station during construction through the auxiliary entrance.