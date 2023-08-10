Watch CBS News
Johnson honors 7-year-old boy for placement in National Mullet Championship

Chicago boy receives shout out from mayor on placement in National Mullet Championship
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a special shoutout to a 7-year-old Chicago boy for his haircut. But it wasn't just for his style. 

Evan Hall finished in the top 60 of the National Mullet Championship. He raised nearly $700 for Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors.

Johnson tweeted about his accomplishment:

"Congrats to Evan for finishing in the top 60 out of 1,000 kids with your Chicago Cascade mullet! Evan raised nearly $700 for Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors and plans on rocking the hairdo all year long."

Evan missed the final round of the top 25 but will continue to wear the style he's had since the summer of 2020. 

