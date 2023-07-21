Watch CBS News
Johnson to kick off 2023 UnidosUS annual conference with community reception

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will help kick off the 2023 UnidosUS conference through a community reception and celebration.

The fun starts tonight at 7 p.m. at The Resurrection Project on South Paulina.

This year's theme is "The Power of Us"

The event is set to bring together the 24 UnidosUS affiliates in the city to engage the local Latino community.

