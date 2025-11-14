Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago team up with American Red Cross to teach kids water safety

When you think of water, you think of fun in the pool and in the lake. But the American Red Cross and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago say safety is the first thing that should come to mind.

They're joining forces to bring that message to kids of all ages.

When you're getting ready for swim class, there are some things to remember. Put on your bathing cap, don't forget your goggles, and pay attention to the rules.

A group of second graders at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago's Martin Luther King Jr. facility on the West Side is learning that fun in the pool is serious business, and taking to the water like little fish.

"We actually teach swim lessons. We have open swim opportunities, and water safety classes for our members," said Cynthia Bedolla, director of aquatics operations.

The water safety program run is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago and the American Red Cross.

"Water safety, drowning prevention, and alleviating human suffering is a huge part of the mission of the American Red Cross," said Red Cross aquatics representative Tim Oldenburg.

The Red Cross Aquatics Centennial Campaign offers community groups many ways to keep swimming fun and safe. It offers curricula, materials, and programs to train and certify staff to teach water safety.

The campaign also trains lifeguards and helps with swim equipment, including goggles.

"It started in 2014 on the 100-year anniversary of when the Red Cross started their drowning prevention water safety initiative," Oldenburg said. "It started in the top 50 areas with some of the worst drowning stats. Chicago was one of those areas that was identified."

No matter where they live, getting kids accustomed to the water is crucial.

"Unfortunately, drowning is one of the leading causes of death through young children, specifically, [ages] one through four," Oldenburg said. "Early education and early opportunities to incorporate swim lessons is a vital resource."

But it's not always easy.

"The biggest challenge is really just getting them comfortable in the water. For many of our members, their first time being in the water has been with us," Bedolla said. "Most of the time they come in, they're vulnerable, scared."

The problem is many communities lack access to pools and swim instruction.

"Aquatic facilities are not necessarily as accessible as they should be," Bedolla said.

That's why it's so important to the Red Cross to help community groups expand programs they already have in place.

"We're able to help support and just give them more resources to offer more swim lessons, more water safety outreach," Oldenburg said.

Some of the young swimmers in the program shared their favorite parts of the lessons.

"I love when we're jumping in the pool like that," one boy said. "My favorite thing is my teacher teaches me something every day."

"We are making lots of friends," one girl said.

Learning leads to confidence and competence. In the water, that can save lives.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago has four aquatic facilities across the city, providing access for families and communities.

The swim lessons are free with an annual membership, and they're available to members of all skills and ages from 5 to 18.

