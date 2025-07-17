Watch CBS News
Volunteers help provide upgrades to Little Village Boys and Girls Club

By CBS Chicago Team

Some major improvements are coming to the oldest boys and girls club in Chicago.

Around two dozen volunteers and electricians were at the Little Village Boys & Girls Club in South Lawndale on Thursday.

Crews are fixing the electrical system, painting a new mural, and beautifying the playground. 

"Over like a hundred of our families come here every day," Program director Guadalupe Delgado. "They need us to be here for their kids, for them to be entertained, for them to have some fun reading in the club. So, it really means a lot to us to have this great opportunity."

At more than 100 years old, the building hosts more than 20,000 students yearly.

The upgrades were part of a joint effort between Ideal Electrical and Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

