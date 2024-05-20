Boys, ages 14 and 15, charged in carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were in police custody accused in a carjacking late Monday, and neither is old enough to drive legally.

The carjacking happened Sunday morning in the 1400 block of South Drake Avenue, near Douglas Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago Police said two boys, ages 14 and 15, pulled a gun on a man and demanded his car.

They were each arrested just before noon Sunday at 64th Street and Maryland Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Each is now charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and unlawful restraint.