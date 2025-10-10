Watch CBS News
Boy, 15, found shot in the foot outside Mount Carmel High School in Chicago

Todd Feurer
 A 15-year-old was found shot in the foot on Friday afternoon outside Mount Carmel High School in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the 6500 block of South Dante Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

It was not immediately clear who shot the boy.

No one was in custody. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

