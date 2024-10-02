Boy, 16, shot outside high school on Chicago's South Side

Boy, 16, shot in front of high school in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

Boy, 16, shot in front of high school in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

Boy, 16, shot in front of high school in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning near of Emil G. Hirsch Metropolitan High School in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said at 9:56 a.m., the teen was standing outside in the 7700 block of South Drexel Avenue when four people got out of a white sedan and fired at least 30 shots.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

More than 50 evidence markers were seen on the pavement as police investigated.

Hirsch Metropolitan High School is located at 7740 S. Ingleside Ave., with its main entrance fronting Grand Crossing Park. The back of the school is located on the same block of Drexel Avenue where the shooting happened.

It was not clear whether the teen who was shot was a student at the school.

No one was in custody late Wednesday, and Calumet Area detectives were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.