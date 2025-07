A boy was shot in the arm on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:46 p.m., the boy, approximately 11 years old, was on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Union Avenue when he was struck in the arm by unknown gunfire, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.