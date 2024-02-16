Boy staying in migrant shelter died of sepsis from strep bacteria, other infections, officials say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cause of death has been determined for a 5-year-old boy who was living in a migrant shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood back in December.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported Friday that Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died of sepsis due to an infection with streptococcus pyogenes – the bacterium that causes strep throat.

An infection with COVID-19 and infections two other viruses that cause cold or upper respiratory symptoms – adenovirus and rhinovirus/enterovirus – were also contributing factors, the Medical Examiner's office said.

The manner of death was natural.

CBS 2

Jean Carlos had been staying with his family at the migrant shelter at 21st and Halsted streets.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 17, police said Jean Carlos was not feeling well. He was taken from the shelter near Cermak Road and Halsted Street in Pilsen to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Martinez Rivero family had been in Chicago only five days before Jean Carlos' death.

Jean Carlos was survived by his parents and his 2-year-old brother, Isaias.