13-year-old boy on bike killed in crash with semi in Manhattan, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
A 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a semi in south suburban Manhattan, Illinois, officials said.

Manhattan police said Monday evening around 5:35 p.m., police and emergency response crews were called to the intersection of State and East North streets for a crash involving a bicycle and a semi truck.

When they arrived, police said they found the 13-year-old unresponsive under the semi trailer.

The Will County Coroner's Office said the boy was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by Manhattan police and Illinois State Police. Manhattan police released a statement saying in part, "We kindly ask for everyone's thoughts, compassion and prayers during these extremely difficult times. Especially for the children and the entire Manhattan community."

The child has not been identified. An autopsy is pending, the coroner's office said. 

