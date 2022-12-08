Boy, 15, grazed by bullet in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is wounded following a shooting in the South Deering neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 10100 block of South Luella Avenue around 7:11 a.m.

Police said the teen was walking outside when a sedan stopped near him and an unknown suspect fired shots in his direction.

The victim was grazed in the left shoulder and refused treatment by EMS.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.