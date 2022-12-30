Boy found shot in back in Prospect Heights

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a boy was found shot in Prospect Heights early Friday morning.

Police say around 2:10 a.m., an officer heard multiple shots while traveling the 800 block of Piper Lane.

The officer believed that the shots came from the area of Burning Bush Lane and Piper Lane, police said.

After alerting dispatch and other units, responding officers located an unaged boy, in the 600 block of Apple Drive, with a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers applied trauma bandaging on the victim and he was transported to a local triage hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Prospect Heights Police Department is investigating.

Police say the incident is believed to be gang-related.