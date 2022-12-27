Watch CBS News
Boy, 15, critically wounded after being struck multiple times by gunfire in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in Englewood.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near Normal Avenue and 72nd Street by Hamilton Park.

Police say the teen was standing on the sidewalk when a red jeep pulled up and started shooting.

The boy was struck multiple times and suffered injuries to his torso and legs.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 6:41 AM

