Boy, 15, Charged with battering, carjacking woman in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is facing charges after beating and carjacking a woman in the Loop earlier this month.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 1700 block of West Pryor Avenue in Morgan Park.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on March 6, attacked a 45-year-old woman before taking her car by force, in the 100 block of West Madison Street.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:17 AM

