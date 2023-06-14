Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, charged with robbing two women on Brown Line train in Chicago's Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection to a robbery on a Brown Line train in the Loop earlier this month.

The teen was arrested in the 7400 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police say he was identified as one of the suspects who robbed two women, 24 and 25, while riding on the train in the 0-100 block of West Buren Street.

The 25-year-old woman attempted to stop the teen when she fell and hurt her leg, police said.

The boy was charged with two felony counts of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

