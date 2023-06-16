Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) – A 7-year-old Chicago boy is dead after drowning in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were contacted around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a missing child near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach.

They say the boy was playing in waist-deep water before entering deeper water. A witness reported it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

A family member attempted to rescue him but was also caught in a current and lost sight of the boy.

Arriving responders located the child in the water near Ogden Dunes around 5:11 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The child was removed from the water and taken to a waiting ambulance where lifesaving measures were performed. He was taken to Northwest Health–Portage Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notifications.

A beach hazard statement by the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

No further information was available.