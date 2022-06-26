Boy, 4, killed, 3 other children critically injured in basement fire in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy is dead and three other children are critically injured following a fire in Humboldt Park overnight.

Chicago Fire Department rushed into a home near Potomac and Pulaski just before 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses say firefighters immediately started performing CPR on the children before rushing them to the hospital.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to Saint Mary Hospital for smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead.

A 5-year-old boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation in critical condition.

Two other boys, 7 and 11, were taken to Loyola Hospital for smoke inhalation in critical condition.

Two adults were also injured in the fire. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital, and a 35-year-old man was taken to Saint Mary's -- both treated for smoke inhalation and in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.