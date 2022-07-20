Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 5, falls from 18th floor of Uptown high-rise

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community late Tuesday.

The Fire Department said the boy fell from the 18th floor of the Lake View Towers building, 4550 N. Clarendon Ave., and landed on a three-story parking structure below.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 7:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.