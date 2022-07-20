Boy, 5, falls from 18th floor of Uptown high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community late Tuesday.

The Fire Department said the boy fell from the 18th floor of the Lake View Towers building, 4550 N. Clarendon Ave., and landed on a three-story parking structure below.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Further details were not immediately available.