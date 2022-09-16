Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 17, shot while playing basketball in Grand Crossing

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

At 6:20 p.m., the teen was playing basketball near 72nd Street and Dobson Avenue when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Gary Comer College Prep Middle School and Paul Revere Elementary School are close to the scene.

No one was in custody late Thursday.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 9:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.