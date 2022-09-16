Boy, 17, shot while playing basketball in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

At 6:20 p.m., the teen was playing basketball near 72nd Street and Dobson Avenue when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Gary Comer College Prep Middle School and Paul Revere Elementary School are close to the scene.

No one was in custody late Thursday.