Boy, 17, critical after drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

Teen critically hurt in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was critically hurt after a drive-by shooting Thursday evening on the city's West Side.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone from inside fired shots.

The victim was hit multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The boy is one of four teens shot this week.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old girl was hit by gunfire while walking with another person in the South Shore neighborhood. She was hit in her hip and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

Earlier in the week, a 14-year-old boy was found shot inside an apartment in Little Village, and 15-year-old Kenwon Van Pelt was found shot and killed by his mother inside their Englewood home.

As of Friday morning, no one is in custody in either shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.