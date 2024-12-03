15-year-old found dead inside home on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was found shot and killed inside a home in Englewood Tuesday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head, 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue. Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway. This is the second teen found shot and killed inside a home in the Chicago area in a roughly 12-hour span.

Just after 10:20 p.m., a teen was found shot and killed inside a home in Little Village. Police said the 14-year-old was shot in the chest in an apartment building, in the 2200 block of South Christiana Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not noted any connection between the deaths.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago for more updates.