Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, girl hurt in Chicago South Shore drive-by shooting, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 11:15 a.m., the victims were walking in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard when a gray sedan approached, and someone from inside fired shots in their direction.

The man was hit in the right leg and hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The girl was hit in her hip and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The sedan left the scene, heading westbound on 74th Street.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.