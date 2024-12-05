Man, girl hurt in Chicago South Shore drive-by shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 11:15 a.m., the victims were walking in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard when a gray sedan approached, and someone from inside fired shots in their direction.

The man was hit in the right leg and hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The girl was hit in her hip and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The sedan left the scene, heading westbound on 74th Street.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.