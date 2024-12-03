14-year-old boy shot and killed inside Little Village apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed inside an apartment in Little Village on Monday night.

Just after 10:20 p.m., police said the teen was shot in the chest in an apartment building, in the 2200 block of South Christiana Avenue.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene before the teen was taken to Stroger Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Video taken at the scene shows a bullet hole in the window of the apartment. Chicago police have not provided details on where the shots were fired.

Police were searching both inside and outside the building for evidence.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the shooter.

Three shootings in under 24 hours in Little Village ahead of Thanksgiving

Three separate shootings were reported in less than 24 hours on Sunday, November 24, in the Little Village neighborhood as families prepared for Thanksgiving.

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in the shootings. A community leader told CBS News Chicago the neighborhood is surrounded by trauma.

"The victims are traumatized, the residents are traumatized, and most of our children," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

Enriquez said there is a ripple effect that has not only torn families apart, but also impacted the community because the shootings are happening all hours of the day.

"A lot of the businesses here in Little Village are also suffering, because they usually close at 9, 10 o'clock at night—and now they're going to be closing at 7,8 o'clock," he said. "I, myself, after 8 o'clock. I don't come out."