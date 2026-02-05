Boy, 17, charged in downtown Chicago shooting that wounded 7 teens after Christmas tree lighting

A 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday in a shooting that wounded seven teens in front of the Chicago Theatre downtown right after the city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony in November.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, in the 100 block of North State Street. Officers were on patrol and heard gunshots being fired into a large group, Chicago police said.

Officers found the seven victims, who were taken to both Stroger Hospital of Cook County and Lurie Children's Hospital, in fair to good condition following the shooting.

The victims were two girls, ages 13 and 14, and five boys, two of them 14, one 15, one 16, and one 17.

The teen was charged with seven counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The teen was also charged with the armed a robbery of a 38-year-old man that occurred about 90 minutes later that same evening in the 600 block of East 102nd Street in the Rosemoor neighborhood. This resulted in armed robbery and weapons charges.

A second shooting also happened the same night in the 100 Block of South Dearborn Street downtown, where police found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims, 14-year-old Armani Floyd, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old boy was not charged in the shooting that killed Floyd, a case in which there have been no arrests.