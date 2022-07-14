Boy, 17, and man, 64, both injured after fight that ended up on Red Line tracks at Howard stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a teenage boy suffered burns Wednesday evening after they got into a fight that ended up on the Red Line tracks at the Howard stop in Rogers Park.

Police were called to the Chicago Transit Authority station at 7:10 p.m. They said a 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man got into a quarrel that turned physical, and ended up falling onto the tracks.

Both were injured as a result. The teen suffered burns to his left hand, while older man suffered electrical burns to his forearms.

Both were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.