Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 17, and man, 64, both injured after fight that ended up on Red Line tracks at Howard stop

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a teenage boy suffered burns Wednesday evening after they got into a fight that ended up on the Red Line tracks at the Howard stop in Rogers Park.

Police were called to the Chicago Transit Authority station at 7:10 p.m. They said a 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man got into a quarrel that turned physical, and ended up falling onto the tracks.

Both were injured as a result. The teen suffered burns to his left hand, while older man suffered electrical burns to his forearms.

Both were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 9:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.