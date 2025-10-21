Watch CBS News
Boy, 16, killed in West Garfield Park shooting, CPD says

/ CBS Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. West End Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen was near the sidewalk when he was hit multiple times by gunfire from an unknown person.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday, police said there is no one in custody. No further information was released.

Area detectives are investigating.  

