Boy, 15 shot while walking in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police said the victim was walking, in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street around 5 a.m., when an unknown vehicle approached, and someone from inside fired shots.

The boy was struck in the right arm and abdomen. He was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital, then transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.